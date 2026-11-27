NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is recovering after she was pushed through a glass door during a stampede at a Nashville nightclub early Sunday morning.

Michelle Foxx said she was waiting for food at 24/7 Cafe on Murfreesboro Pike when she noticed a large crowd rushing toward the exit.

"I'm waiting for my pizza and within 10 minutes that's when me and my boyfriend see a lot of people rushing through the door, panicking like they're trying to get away from harm's way," Foxx said.

Foxx said security ran toward an altercation as the crowd surged toward her.

"The impact of people coming out — I'm trying to leave and that's when I got pushed through the glass," Foxx said.

She said people stepped over her as she lay on the ground, while her boyfriend struggled to pull her to safety.

"He had to drag me up from everybody while he's still getting pushed on and stepped on. There's a stampede of people coming out," Foxx said.

Metro Police filed an accidental injury report after Foxx arrived at the hospital unable to walk. She told officers approximately 150 people rushed toward what she described as the venue's only exit.

Foxx suffered cuts to her face, hands and legs.

"From my butt to my ankle I have 17 stitches going down where the cuts are at," Foxx said.

MORE NASHVILLE: Nashville to hold 5 community meetings on potential changes to Metro Council size, structure

MORE NASHVILLE: Tracy Lawrence's Mission Possible Turkey Fry aims to feed 32,000 people at Nashville's 21st annual event

Foxx said she believes one of the glass doors was locked, limiting people's ability to escape. She also said management never checked on her after the incident.

"At least they could've checked on me or pretend to check on me when I was out here telling them, give me the owner's number," Foxx said.

As she heals, Foxx said she hopes her experience leads to change at the venue.

"I can't be mad at nobody for getting out of harm's way, but I can be upset about the venue not having safety protocols in case something like this happens," Foxx said.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the venue for comment about the incident.

Metro Police also reviewed calls for service at that location over the past year and found none matching the description of this incident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.