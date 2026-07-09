Nashville's air traffic control tower remains understaffed. Could relocation incentives help?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's air traffic control tower has faced ongoing staffing shortages for more than a year, causing repeated ground stops and flight delays — and a new federal memorandum suggests the problem may require financial incentives to fix.

The FAA's goal is 52 certified controllers at Nashville's tower. But agency records from last September showed the tower had just 27.

The most recent staffing-related ground stop came in late June.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited Nashville last October and promised relief, while warning the fix would take some time. "We've heard the concerns of Nashville very well," Duffy said. "We're going to bring more controllers in."

When Duffy returned to Nashville last month, I asked him whether progress had been made. "So there's an effort, we're still short in Nashville," Duffy said.

Relocation Incentives?

Duffy said the FAA is working to retain veteran controllers while recruiting and training new ones. When asked whether relocation incentives were being considered to attract controllers to Nashville, he pushed back on the idea. "First of all, I don't need, I think, bonuses for people to come to Nashville," Duffy said.

But a recent memorandum between the Air Traffic Controllers Union and the FAA tells a different story. It lists Nashville among airports where controllers who transfer could qualify for up to $60,000 in incentives — the highest tier available — with most of the money paid after they become certified.

After the interview, I reached out to Secretary Duffy's office to get clarity on the discrepancy between what he said and what the memorandum states. His staff acknowledged the email, but has not yet provided an official response.

Is AI the answer?

Duffy also said he believes artificial intelligence could improve efficiency and safety in air traffic control. In June, the FAA awarded a contract to Air Space Intelligence to develop AI software to help controllers better manage traffic and avoid delays. They hope to begin initial operations using this new software this Fall. "These systems might be able to tell a controller, two hours in advance that two aircraft might need to be deconflicted," Duffy said.

When asked what assurances he could offer to travelers concerned about AI's role, he was direct.

"That's a great question. Technology assists us in the jobs that we do," Duffy said. "Computers are not going to control your airspace, AI is not going to control your airspace. An air traffic controller is going to control your airspace," Duffy said.

Duffy also said the federal government is working closely with state leaders as the airport moves forward with plans for a second terminal and runway expansions over the next decade.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.