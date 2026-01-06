Nashville’s Chinatown takes shape as Pan-Asia Supermarket nears opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is following the lead of several major U.S. cities with a Chinatown development now taking visible shape in Antioch.

The project was first announced in 2024, when developers selected a site across from the Global Mall. Nearly two years later, portions of the development are preparing to open, marking a major milestone for the long-anticipated destination.

Word has spread quickly among neighbors, including James Fields, who said the location immediately stood out.

“The quick location to 24 and the ability to get here from any area, it’s ideal,” Fields said.

Beyond convenience, Fields said the design drew his attention.

“We saw it and wanted to come by and get a closer look,” he said.

A newly constructed gazebo is among the first visible additions at the Tennessee Nashville Chinatown site. It is one of several features planned as part of a multi-phase development aimed at creating an immersive, upscale Asian cultural experience in one of the city’s most diverse communities.

At the heart of the project is the Pan-Asia Supermarket. When it opens early next month, it is expected to become Music City’s largest Asian grocery store, offering more than 10,000 products along with an in-house food court.

Metro Councilmember Joy Styles said the next major component will be the Fast Asian building, which will expand dining options on the site.

“All the materials have been shipped over from China for authenticity purposes, so the third building will begin construction this year,” Styles said.

That building is expected to include a bakery, a spa, and additional amenities. Styles said a signature architectural feature is also planned.

“There’s going to be a beautiful arch that’s going to go over the entrance to the site, so I’m really excited about that,” she said.

Styles said the development represents long-term investment in the district and reflects broader growth in the area.

“We are clearly on an upswing,” Styles said. “We are moving away from what has been and into a very, very bright future.”

Fields remembers when the supermarket was once a Toys “R” Us and taking his kids to shop. Now, he’s looking forward to creating new memories.

“They’re all grown, but we will come,” Fields said. “My daughter likes to experience different things, so I know she would love it.”

In addition to new retail and dining options, the Chinatown project is expected to create hundreds of jobs. Pan-Asia Supermarket is currently hiring and accepting applications.

Developers estimate the full Chinatown project will be completed by 2027.

