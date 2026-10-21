Nashville's General Jackson paddleboat closing: Families share memories before final cruise on Dec. 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In a city where the skyline is always changing, there has been one fixture on the Cumberland River that hasn't — the General Jackson.

Since 1985, Nashville's signature paddleboat has welcomed tourists and locals alike, whether for a dinner and a show or a more special occasion.

For Paul and Denise McCann, the General Jackson is where they said "I do."

"That'd be kind of cool. They'll do all the food, they'll do everything and if we want, we can go see a show," Paul said.

They held the ceremony shortly before the boat set sail, and the cruise down the Cumberland became their reception.

"To see the city, and give them something to look at because we weren't going to hire a DJ and a dance floor for 14 people," Denise said.

For them, it was the perfect blend of a small family ceremony with a big wedding feel.

"It was kind of nice because you felt like you had a lot of guests there, you know, but we didn't have to cover them," Denise said.

"It felt like we had a huge wedding without the huge bill," Paul said.

Like so many Middle Tennesseans, the McCanns were sad to hear that Ryman Hospitality is ending the General Jackson's tours on Dec. 15. The company cited rising maintenance costs for the decision.

"It's another Nashville icon going by the wayside," Paul said.

But before the paddleboat goes the way of the changing skyline, they are hoping for at least one more trip.

"We need to go back before it's —" Denise said.

"We do, we absolutely do," Paul said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.