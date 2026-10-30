New affordable housing duplex development in North Nashville helps longtime residents stay in their community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new affordable housing development in North Nashville is giving longtime residents a way to stay in the community they call home.

Elevate North Nashville, the charitable redevelopment arm of the House of God Church, has completed a set of income-based rental duplexes on Scovel Street. The project went from groundbreaking to completion in less than a year.

"We know a lot of properties are pricing our people out of our neighborhoods and communities, so we wanted to do something affordable for us, so they can stay in the neighborhood and have something nice and new," said Nova Walker Carter, a board member with Elevate North Nashville.

The House of God Church owns more than four acres and hopes to develop additional housing, park space and other community projects on the property.

Bishop Clary K. Butler, who leads the House of God Church, said the development is rooted in a commitment to the people who have long called North Nashville home.

"We are part of the community and live in the community. These are our people and friends, and we want everyone living in a decent home," Butler said.

Butler is now calling on development partners to help expand the effort.

"We can make the land available. God has blessed us with land, so those who know how to develop and build, they come and do their part — we could do a whole lot of this," Butler said.

State Sen. Brenda Gilmore, also a board member with Elevate North Nashville, said the project comes at a critical time for working families.

"This economy we live in today have made home buying and even renting unaffordable, putting the American dream out of reach for families," Gilmore said.

You can learn more by calling (615) 329-1625. You can also apply for the units, here.

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