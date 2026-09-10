New Daybreak Arts program creates space for everyone to play, enjoy music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Daybreak Arts has launched a new music program to help give those experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity a space to enjoy and create music. It's called Jam Session & Open Mic, and this Sunday it is coming to the Nashville Fair.

Volunteer musicians supply instruments and support and then anyone can join in to jam, sing, play or simply listen. Collaboration between performers and musicians is the focus of the event.

Josh is a musician who helps bring the Jam Session and Open Mic to life. He has witnessed what the nonprofit's art program can do for those who participate, and hopes to see the same through music.

"An immediate transformation, obviously in mood, and you just see people become exuberant, but also a slow transition to an identity," he said. "We watched people who have considered themselves homeless, and next thing we know through visual art or performance, they are thinking of themselves as an artist, as a performer, as a musician. That can change their whole lives."

At the fair, you can also check out Daybreak Arts live painting demonstration and a collage workshop.

What: Daybreak Arts Jam Session & Open Mic

When: Sunday, September 13, 2026 | 2:00–3:30 p.m.

Where: Skyliner Stage, at The Nashville Fair

Watch Megan's full live interviews for more details on how you can join or even help Daybreak Arts new music program . You can email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com.