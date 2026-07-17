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New early voting locations open in Tennessee, as state navigates new congressional lines drawn

Early voting begins in Tennessee
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DAVIDSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Early voting begins July 17th across Tennessee and goes through Aug. 1st, and three new early voting sites have been added in Davidson County. Every Voter in Davidson County was sent a new voter registration card, as Nashville is now split into three congressional districts. It will list your district and and where to vote on Election Day.

There are now 15 early voting sites in the county. To cast your ballot in the state and federal primary before Election Day, you can go to any location.

For a full list of times and locations for early voting, click here. There are 471,706 eligible voters in Davidson County.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com

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