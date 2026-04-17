North Nashville tenants see maintenance improvements after new management takes over apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After months of complaints and unfinished maintenance requests, tenants at The Flats at 1200 apartment complex in North Nashville are seeing improvements under a new management company.

Following my previous news report about the living conditions, residents received a letter announcing Stones River Property Management Group would take over the property. The new management promised faster response times and an in-house maintenance crew.

When Rosalyn Scruggs first reached out, she and her neighbors were fed up with management leaving repairs unfinished for months.

"When I get off work I want to be comfortable. I shouldn’t have to be calling somebody, calling somebody, calling somebody, 'Do this and that,' and you don’t come from months at a time? No. That’s not going to work," Scruggs said.

Scruggs said she got tired of calling with no response, which prompted her to contact me.

"I’m just glad you were interested in coming and helping us," she said.

I visited North Nashville to follow up with residents. It has only been a couple of weeks since the changes began, but Scruggs said she was happy with the way things are moving forward.

She is already seeing a difference at the complex.

"They’re cutting the grass. Getting the trash up from back there. I’m just happy," Scruggs said.

However, she knows there is still more work to do.

"Now I wish they would get the cameras going around, and get some lights on the poles, because when it’s dark, it’s dark," Scruggs said.

Other tenants are also experiencing changes, though some are still waiting. Keturah Whitson expressed frustration over the prioritization of repairs.

"They’re working right next door to me in my old apartment. Why can’t you send someone to work in the new unit?" Whitson said.

Another resident, Tiffany, had her tub replaced after previously experiencing issues. Scruggs shared an update on Tiffany's apartment.

"When I went down to miss Tiffany’s house and knocked on her door, she said, 'Come on in.' She said, 'Girl, I got a new refrigerator, I got a new stove, they fixing my ceiling and they’re doing everything they need to do,'" Scruggs said.

Scruggs believes speaking up is what led to the changes.

"I’m thankful for you to come out here and helping us. I’m very grateful," she said.

I reached out to the owners for an update. They said more work needs to be done and Stones River will continue reaching out to tenants.

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