One year later: Community walk, permanent memorial for Dr. Alyssa Lokits at Mill Creek Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One year ago, a young woman lost her life while taking a run.

We've told you the heartbreak surrounding Dr. Alyssa Lokits, who was attacked and shot by a stranger while jogging on the Mill Creek Greenway last October.

This week, family and friends are reclaiming the space, holding a run event and installing a true memorial in her honor.

Flowers in hand Sunday, dozens walked the mile Alyssa walked, to see the new park bench dedicated to her. Alongside it stands a ginkgo tree, donated by the Mary Parish Center, where Alyssa was a board member.

"That place is a place of heartbreak, and when people walk by it, we don't want them to just think of the end circumstances of her life. We want them to think about the legacy that she built," explained Monique Cooper, with the Free to Move communications team.

You're invited to walk or jog all 107 miles of the city's greenway system, with Alyssa in mind, all week.

But the work doesn't stop here. Beyond her memorial at the park, family and friends say she can be remembered best by fighting for other women.

"She was an advocate, she was a champion for women. And so after her passing, we knew we wanted to be a champion for women in her honor," said Monique.

Through the nonprofit Free to Move, they'll continue to educate and advocate for women's safety in public spaces.

"Our message today is to go out and live like Alyssa lived. Lace up your shoes, move bravely and courageously and stand up for the things that matter," Monique concluded.

During this week's run event for Alyssa, organizers hope to raise over $100,000 to support research, advocacy and safety education.

You can learn more about their mission and find free resources on the Free to Move website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.