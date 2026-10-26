Oracle plans 3-day public event for new Nashville world headquarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Oracle is moving forward with plans to build its world headquarters in Nashville, scheduling a three-day public event next month.

According to the company's website, activities will be held Nov. 12–14 at 2300 Bowline Ave. in Nashville.

An open house will be held Nov. 12–13 to allow the community to take a closer look at the project. The event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Then Oracle encourages everyone to attend its Community Day on Nov. 14, featuring local food and beverages, live music and activities for the whole family. That event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit the Oracle Nashville website to learn more and how to sign up to attend these events.

This month, Metro Council approved Oracle's massive River North Campus project, clearing the way for construction to begin.

The approval came five years after Oracle first announced plans for the Nashville hub in 2021.