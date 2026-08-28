Private investigators speaks out after finding missing Nashville visitor dead in under 5 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville family has answers after a man who went missing while visiting the city was found dead — and it took private investigators less than 5 hours to find him.

Conor Anderson, 31, disappeared on Aug. 16. A family friend hired private investigators from Covert Results to help find him.

The break in the case did not come from technology, but from conversations with people in the community, including some experiencing homelessness nearby.

Investigators spoke with business owners and unhoused people near James Robertson Parkway, who pointed them to a heavily wooded area. They found Anderson's body there Thursday evening.

The firm secured the scene and immediately called police.

Metro police said they stayed in direct contact with the family, but the private firm said it made repeated efforts to reach the assigned police detective with new leads.

Covert Results is now suggesting a broader community conversation about how police work with others in missing persons cases.

The firm suggests Nashville create a network of trained volunteers for future searches, saying churches and nonprofits could help when police need more boots on the ground.

Investigators also said everyone should always use a buddy system and tell someone where they are going.

Did you know a network of trained community volunteers could help find missing people faster? Watch the full report to see how private investigators cracked this case in under 5 hours — and what Nashville officials may need to do differently. Have a tip or a story idea related to missing persons cases in our community? Eric Pointer wants to hear from you. Reach out directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

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