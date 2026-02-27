Property tax deadline is Saturday — what you need to know before you're hit with interest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Property taxes are due Saturday, Feb. 28.

In Davidson County, people who miss the deadline will face a 1.5% monthly interest charge on their unpaid balance.

Bills have been available since October, but Saturday marks the last day to pay without penalty. The Metro Trustee's Office has extended hours Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

You can make a payment over the phone, in the office, in the dropbox outside the office, or pay online. Those who pay through the online portal will be charged a one-time convenience fee in addition to the amount owed. Credit and debit card payments carry a fee of 2.55%, with a $2.00 minimum. E-check payments are charged a flat $1.00 per transaction.

Nashville's housing boom has driven property values and tax bills sharply higher. The Metro Assessor's Office says median values jumped 45% after the 2025 reassessment, one of the biggest increases in Nashville history. Metro Trustee Erica S. Gilmore says some homeowners are now paying double what they did four years ago.

As we've been digging into Metro’s latest assessments, it's become clear rising values aren't hitting only homeowners. Some renters are required to cover part of the property tax through their leases, driving up their costs as well. Businesses like Acme Feed & Seed have expressed the impact of sharp tax increases.

Gilmore said there is no formal payment plan, but you can pay any amount toward a balance before the deadline.

"We don't have payment plans, cause we're not like a credit card, but you can pay as much or as little as you want. We just ask that you pay before the 28th, and even if you don't, just know it's 1.5% interest each month, but we know people don't want to pay interest. So we try to help them avoid that," Erica S. Gilmore said.

Property owners had multiple opportunities to appeal their assessed values, but those deadlines have passed.

Tax relief and freeze options

Eligible homeowners, including disabled residents, some seniors, and veterans have until April 4 to apply for property tax relief. Applicants must pay their bill in full first and will then receive a credit.

A property tax freeze is also available for homeowners 65 and older who earned $61,920 or less in 2024.

Have you seen your property tax bill this year? We want to hear how the latest assessments are affecting you. Share your story with me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.