Protesters removed from Tennessee redistricting hearing as tensions boil over

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tensions boiled over at the Tennessee Capitol on Wednesday as protesters packed committee hearings over proposed congressional redistricting maps.

People traveled from across Tennessee to the Cordell Hull Building to voice opposition to the proposed maps. From outside committee chambers, demonstrators continued chanting after being removed from hearings for disrupting proceedings.

“I hope they can soften their hearts, and I was in there earlier and they wouldn’t even look at us,” demonstrator Juan Olvere shared.

Republican lawmakers have acknowledged they want to redraw Memphis’ congressional district in a way they believe could favor Republicans. But many demonstrators argued the proposal is tied to race and could weaken the voting power of communities of color.

“We’re not standing down. We’re not going to watch you redraw our district in silence,” demonstrator Rachael Spriggs with the Equity Alliance expressed during the protest. “We’re not going to pretend what you’re saying on record is truth. We see all the violations as a result of what you’re doing.”

Many protesters also argued the proposed map could create confusion for voters and disenfranchise communities already impacted by previous redistricting efforts.

“It splits Memphis. It dilutes Memphis,” demonstrator Mike Croley argued. “Just like they did Davidson County in 2022, they did this four years ago and already have eight of the nine seats. I don’t know why they’re being so greedy.”

The emotional demonstrations eventually forced Senate leaders to pause proceedings and clear the room as spectators watched from hallways guarded by state troopers.

Even after being removed, protesters continued chanting throughout the building.

“We want to make sure we’re heard in this process and if that comes with getting kicked out, then so be it,” Spriggs said.

Many demonstrators vowed to continue showing up as discussions over the redistricting maps move forward. “I hope they have an epiphany and come to the same understanding that we know this thing is wrong,” Olvere added.

For the House committee, demonstrators received warnings at the start of the meeting that anyone disrupting proceedings could be removed.

Organizers indicated additional groups from Memphis are expected to travel to Nashville in the coming days as the redistricting debate continues.