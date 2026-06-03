Safety tips for CMA Fest 2026: What to know before heading to downtown Nashville

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tens of thousands of fans from across the country and around the world are making their way to Nashville for CMA Fest 2026, and Metro Nashville Police are urging festivalgoers to keep safety top of mind before heading downtown.

Police are partnering with federal agencies and private security to keep attendees safe throughout the week, with more than 300 officers working downtown each day.

"We will have over 300 officers working downtown a day. However, if you see something don't hesitate to walk up to those officers and make them aware of what you're seeing so we can properly investigate those incidents — that would be huge for MNPD," Central Precinct Commander Rickey Bearden said.

Bearden is reminding folks to stay hydrated, drink responsibly, and keep a close eye on their beverages.

"We're also asking individuals to monitor their drinks. Don't leave any drinks unattended downtown. If you leave a drink unattended downtown, be sure to discard it and get a new one," he said.

Police are also warning festivalgoers about scams involving cell phones. Strangers may ask to borrow a phone or request help on social media, giving them access to personal information.

"Here in recent weeks we had a host of individuals actually lose funds from their bank account due to these crimes. We have made several arrests and continue the investigations," Bearden said.

With more than 100,000 people expected downtown each day, many visitors say the strong police presence gives them peace of mind.

"Makes me feel good with safety because of stuff that's happened in the past," festival-goer Christy Craig said.

Other visitors said they plan to follow officers' advice and stay aware of their surroundings.

Here are a few things to keep in mind before heading downtown:



General parking at Nissan Stadium will not be available during CMA Fest. Attendees are encouraged to use rideshares, public parking, shuttle services, or walk safely into downtown.

Police recommend leaving valuables — including firearms — at your hotel or Airbnb rather than in your vehicle.

Officers suggest using a clear cross-body bag and keeping your phone secured in a front pocket to help prevent theft and pick-pocketing.

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