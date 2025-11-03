Staffing shortages cause more than 200 flight delays at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As air traffic controller staffing issues at BNA continue, travelers are, once again, caught in the middle.

According to FlightAware, the airport saw over 200 delays. Officials say it's because there's not enough air traffic controllers in the tower.

"It's been stressful all day," said Lainey Black, who travels for work and has been running into constant delays.

Even so, she also empathizes with the ATC's plight.

"I travel a lot for work, and I put my life in these people's hands, and I think they should be compensated appropriately," she said.

The delays continue to put flyers in a pinch, like Sharlotte Elliott, who's crossing her fingers "that we make it to Dallas and I make my connecting flight so that I can go home to Arkansas!"

BNA also issued a ground delay Sunday for incoming flights due to staffing issues. It was lifted around 4 p.m.

