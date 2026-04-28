Storm tears through Middle Tennessee county line neighborhood—neighbors step up to help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Severe weather left damage behind in a neighborhood along the Davidson–Robertson county line—but it also brought neighbors closer together.

Along Browns Lake Road, residents are still picking up the pieces after storms swept through the area early this morning. Many believe a tornado touched down just after 2 a.m.

Several neighbors said their phone alerts went off only seconds before the storm hit.

“I got nothing but 20 seconds,” one resident said. “Yeah, that’s all it was, literally. That’s why I was trying to shove my daughter into the closet as it was roaring. [My husband] was like, 'Get in the bathtub.'”

As the sun came up, the extent of the damage became clear—snapped power lines, uprooted trees and damaged roofs across the area.

Some homes saw significant damage.

“It’s pretty bad,” one resident said, when asked about damage to their roof. “It’s on the side, about 8 feet of the house. Got in the girls' bedroom.”

While the storm moved quickly, neighbors said the response from the community was just as fast.

Residents describe the area as close-knit, with family members living near one another—and that connection showed in the aftermath.

“It’s crazy how it hit the right side of my son’s house and then across the street, diagonal, it hit the same side of my daughter’s house. So it bounced around." neighbor Lexis Plumley said. "Truly blessed.”

Friends, coworkers and neighbors quickly stepped in to help with cleanup efforts.

“They showed up with gloves, a couple of employees came, his other boss came and brought breakfast so they could immediately start cleaning up,” Stacy Nolen said.

Nolen said her home, along with her brother’s house and barn, suffered significant damage—but she's grateful for the physical and emotional support.

“Whenever a disaster or something happens, people come in and try to assist but emotional support is the biggest thing,” Nolen said. “Knowing someone is going to call on you and check on you. Make sure you’re okay.”

No injuries were reported, and residents said they’re grateful everyone is safe.

Nolen was also grateful for Nashville Electric Service. She said they responded quickly, working throughout the day to restore power and repair downed lines.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.