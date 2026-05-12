Suspect in deadly Nashville Club La Danse shooting surrenders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police announced Tuesday that 27-year-old Traivon Bohannon surrendered himself to officers downtown and is now in custody in connection with a deadly shooting outside Club La Danse earlier this month.

Police said Bohannon is being booked on charges including criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon and use of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The charges stem from a shooting outside the downtown nightclub on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard early Sunday morning, May 3. Investigators previously said Bohannon was wanted on multiple felony charges after gunfire erupted outside the club, killing 28-year-old Juwaun Lee and wounding two others.

Lee died May 6 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were also injured in the shooting. Police previously said Bohannon had prior convictions for carjacking and aggravated robbery in Sumner County.