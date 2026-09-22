Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

TDOC investigating inmate death at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution

riverbend
WTVF
Riverbend Maximum Security Institution
riverbend
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) said it is investigating the death of an inmate at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

TDOC said inmate Reginald Steed was pronounced dead at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 22.

According to officials, Steed was serving a 27-year sentence for aggravated assault, especially aggravated robbery and attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Officials said Steed was also charged with the first-degree murder of Correctional Officer Dustin Pedigo, who was killed at the Morgan County Correctional Complex on Feb. 24

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

The skies were closed on 9/11. A Nashville phone call helped save a baby’s life

September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”

- Rhori Johnston

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!