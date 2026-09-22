TDOC investigating inmate death at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) said it is investigating the death of an inmate at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

TDOC said inmate Reginald Steed was pronounced dead at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 22.

According to officials, Steed was serving a 27-year sentence for aggravated assault, especially aggravated robbery and attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Officials said Steed was also charged with the first-degree murder of Correctional Officer Dustin Pedigo, who was killed at the Morgan County Correctional Complex on Feb. 24

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