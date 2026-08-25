TDOT to hold two open-house meetings regarding I-24 Choice Lanes project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will host two open-house meetings to talk about the I-24 Choice Lanes project.

The first meeting will be on September 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nashville Public Library Pruitt Branch, with the second meeting taking place on September 9 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Smyrna Event Center.

According to TDOT, they will share details about the proposal, answer questions, and discuss what stakeholders can expect as the project advances.

The $24.8 billion proposal represents the largest public-private partnership investment for an interstate Choice Lanes project in the United States, according to TDOT.

These meetings come after TDOT announced that DriveTN will be the company they partner with for the project.

The project has faced criticism, as some South Nashville residents fear they could lose their homes.