The nation's top transportation official answers your questions about Nashville's Music City Loop project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy toured the Boring Company's Music City Loop tunnel project in Nashville on Thursday, calling it an innovative solution to the city's growing traffic congestion — and one that won't directly cost taxpayers. Duffy spoke exclusively with NewsChannel 5 following the tour.

The Boring Company, owned by Elon Musk, started work on the tunnel system earlier this year. According to the company, crews are digging tunnels in each direction from downtown to the airport, and a second line down West End Avenue to the Riverfront. When it opens, users will be able to pay to ride in a Tesla underground to their destination.

Duffy said he understands the frustration Nashville commuters face. "You have congestion. And I think everybody feels it as you try to travel throughout the city," Duffy said.

Before the interview, NewsChannel 5 asked viewers on social media what they wanted to know about the project. Many wrote they want to understand how the tunnel system could actually reduce traffic on Nashville's interstates.

"For the average Nashvillian that may not take this ever, or all the time, how do you feel like this project might actually help them?" I asked.

"Well, if you have people who are going to the airport and it's not you, and they take this project, that's one less car you have on the road," Sec. Duffy said.

When pressed on whether the tunnel's capacity would be enough to make a meaningful difference on Nashville interstates, Duffy acknowledged its limits. "So, it'll make a difference. Right?" said Duffy. "You expand capacity and you take some traffic off your roads, of course it'll have an impact. Is it like I'm building you a brand new six lane freeway? No it's not that."

Viewers also raised concerns about safety — specifically what would happen in the event of an emergency or fire inside the tunnel. Duffy said the Boring Company assured him there is enough space for passengers to exit vehicles if there is a malfunction, and that the system includes ventilation to address smoke or dangerous gases. "And then you have an air system if there's issues with smoke, pushes that debris out the other end of the tunnel. They've been thinking through the safety component of this rigorously," Duffy said.

While Duffy praised the project, the process has not been without controversy. Metro Council Member Delisha Porterfield has been critical of how the project moved forward. "I'm looking at a backroom deal that our state did with a company without engaging with the people or the local government," Porterfield said.

The state also created an underground transportation commission earlier this year that cost Tennessee taxpayers just under $1 million to operate — even as Duffy described the broader project as one that won't directly cost taxpayers.

Despite the criticism, Duffy said he sees the Music City Loop as more than just a local fix. "I think what starts off as this project can also evolve into new concepts, new projects that can have additional benefits, not just to your city but to others as well," Duffy said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.