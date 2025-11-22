Titans celebrate a 'topping-out' ceremony at the new Nissan Stadium. But will it land Nashville a Super Bowl?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Construction crews working on the Tennessee Titans' new Nissan Stadium reached a major milestone Friday morning as they celebrated the "topping out" ceremony, marking the completion of the steel structure for the 60,000-seat venue.

It was fitting that the topping out took place on a wet Nashville morning, considering the new stadium is designed to provide climate-controlled conditions for fans, addressing weather concerns that have affected games at the current outdoor venue.

More than 2,000 trade workers gathered inside the new stadium to witness dignitaries and state leaders sign the final steel beam before it was hoisted into place. "This is a historic day for our state," Gov. Bill Lee said to reporters shortly after the ceremony.

The new stadium, which will also carry the Nissan Stadium name, is scheduled to open by February 2027. The current stadium will be demolished to make room for additional development around the new venue.

Will Nashville get the Super Bowl?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell attended the ceremony and praised the project's potential to attract major events to Nashville. "This is a Super Bowl ready city. The one thing that's missing is the stage. And now I think you're building a great stage," Goodell said. "We have a process but I have every expectation you’re going to see that kind of thing in the future."

While the Super Bowl was mentioned several times Friday, no official announcement was made about Music City hosting the championship game. "I think we just continue conversations. Obviously the commissioner is here, there will be conversations even today about what that looks like, when, how -- you know I’m really hopeful," said Gov. Lee. "There are a lot of reasons to think this might happen but obviously there are a lot of steps between now and then and we're working hard to take those steps."

I directly asked Governor Lee if spending all of this money to chase the prospects of a Super Bowl was worth the investment. "Well this is an investment in our state," replied Gov. Lee. "Companies come to places that are world class states. That creates more jobs. Listen, what's happening here is not about getting a Super Bowl, it's about increasing opportunity for Tennesseans. And it's a powerful tool to do that."

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk expressed excitement about the progress. "I can't wait for the day we open those doors and welcome y'all in," Strunk said. "We've still got work to do but today is a big beautiful step forward."

Are you excited about the new Nissan Stadium? Do you think it's a waste of taxpayer money? Share your thoughts with me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.