This Tenn. org is helping minority-led side hustles become full-time businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting a small business is never easy, especially when building from the ground up.

During National Black Business Month, the Urban League of Middle Tennessee is highlighting its Next Level program, which helps minority-owned small businesses grow and thrive.

For 365 days a year, Alisha Lark and her niece, Saniyah Harvey, bring carnival favorites to the community through Lark’s food truck, Sweet’s Treats.

“What started as just an ice cream truck became something bigger during the pandemic,” Lark said. “I built the whole ice cream truck in my garage during COVID because I had nothing else to do.”

Her dream did not stop there. Lark enrolled in the Urban League of Middle Tennessee’s Next Level program, a free initiative that helps entrepreneurs turn side hustles into sustainable full-time businesses.

“It is for a business that has a great idea,” said Janet Kincherlow-Martin, with the Urban League. “They have made a little bit of money, but their owners want that to be their sole purpose.”

Kincherlow-Martin said the program works with entrepreneurs from a variety of industries.

“Some of them do not have their financial records where they need to be,” she said. “Some of them do not have an EIN number, a tax ID number.”

Since its launch, the program has worked with 45 businesses. Lark said the experience was invaluable.

“Out of one to 10, I would say a 12,” she said. “I would not mind going through it again because I am sure there are some things I missed that will be great for me now as I continue to grow my business.”

Running a small business is not for the faint of heart, but like Lark’s famous funnel cake recipe, sometimes all it takes is the right mix of ingredients to make sweet dreams come true.

“Give us an opportunity to show you what we can do at our best, and a lot of times we do not disappoint,” Lark said.

According to the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, Davidson County is home to 479 minority-owned businesses, 100 of which are Black-owned. However, the numbers do not tell the whole story. Businesses must file as Black-, minority- or woman-owned to be counted, and not all owners do, meaning the true number could be higher.

