Titans postpone Chris Johnson Ring of Honor induction ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans are postponing Chris Johnson’s official Ring of Honor induction after the former running back and his family became unable to travel to Nashville for Sunday’s game.

The team cited “unforeseen circumstances” and said the induction ceremony will be rescheduled so Johnson and his family can attend in person.

Sunday’s halftime ceremony at Nissan Stadium will still be dedicated to celebrating Johnson’s career and legacy with the Titans.

“Our thoughts, along with those of Titans fans everywhere, continue to be with Chris and his wife, Brittany,” the team said.

Johnson revealed in June that he has ALS. The Titans announced in July he would become the 20th member of the team’s Ring of Honor during the Sept. 13 home opener against the New York Jets.

Johnson ranks fourth in franchise history with 7,965 rushing yards and 58 touchdowns.