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Titans to induct former RB Chris Johnson, who is battling ALS, into team's Ring of Honor

Chris Johnson ALS Football
George Walker IV/AP Photo
FILE - Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson visits the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sept. 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.
Chris Johnson ALS Football
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans will induct former running back Chris Johnson into the team's Ring of Honor during their home opener on Sept. 13th, the team announced today.

Johnson, who revealed he has ALS in June, will become the 20th inductee in the Titans Ring of Honor.

"Chris Johnson holds a special place in the hearts of our organization and our fans. His stats speak for themselves, and he will remain a leader in our record books, but the man behind the yardage deserves just as much celebration," said Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk.

Johnson ranks fourth in team history in both rushing yards (7,965) and touchdowns (58).

Johnson will be officially inducted at halftime of the Sept. 13 game against the New York Jets.

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