Titans superfan says Nashville has earned the right to host its first-ever Super Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For nearly three decades, Doug Havron has stood by the Tennessee Titans through the highs and the heartbreak.

“I’ve survived some brutal losses and some amazing victories,” Havron said.

Now, the lifelong Titans fan said he is witnessing one of the biggest moments in franchise history — not on the field, but for the city he calls home.

The NFL has officially selected Nashville to host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030, marking the first time Music City will welcome the biggest game in professional football.

For Havron, owner of Gabby's Burgers and Fries in Wedgewood-Houston, the announcement is both personal and long overdue.

A Nashville native, Havron has supported the Titans since the team first arrived in Tennessee.

“I put the sign on my front yard saying 'vote yes, bring the Titans in,' and I don’t think I’ve regretted the vote or the process at all,” he said.

That devotion is impossible to miss at Gabby’s. Titans memorabilia fills the restaurant, and Sundays often revolve around football.

“We’re okay that we’re closed on Sundays — you’ve got to have your priorities right,” Havron joked.

His enthusiasm has spread to his employees as well.

“They all still get together on Sundays, all buy tickets, they all go to the Titans’ games together and all have fun and relax and unwind and reset themselves,” he said.

And while burgers are always sizzling at Gabby’s, another dream has been heating up for years: bringing the Super Bowl to Nashville.

When Havron learned the news, his reaction said it all.

“Whoooo!” he shouted.

He believes the announcement is proof that Nashville has grown into a city capable of competing with any other in the country.

“It means that Nashville is a big boy and has grown up and ready to compete with anybody else out there,” he said.

While Titans fans would love to see the team playing in the game, Havron said simply hosting the Super Bowl is a victory for the entire city.

The event is expected to bring worldwide attention to Nashville and provide an economic boost not just downtown, but in surrounding neighborhoods like Wedgewood-Houston.

“Any big event that happens downtown, we feel it here,” Havron said.

Hosting one of the world’s largest sporting events will bring heavier traffic and larger crowds, but Havron believes the benefits far outweigh the inconvenience.

“You know traffic is bad enough. Do we really need a Super Bowl weekend? And yeah, I’m very excited,” he said.

For Havron, the moment also reflects Nashville’s resilience.

“We’ve been through a lot, whether it’s floods or tornadoes or COVID, and it’s something we worked hard for and think we’re going to sit back and watch it and enjoy it,” he said.

The Super Bowl announcement is closely tied to the city’s new enclosed Nissan Stadium, which is expected to open in 2027 and was designed to attract marquee events like this.

Havron said he is just as excited to see the new stadium take shape as he is to welcome football fans from across the country in 2030.

And in true Music City fashion, the celebration is already getting underway.

A free community celebration is planned Wednesday night on Lower Broadway, featuring live music, a drone show, fireworks and special guests.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. as Nashville officially starts the countdown to its first-ever Super Bowl.

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