NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the State Fairgrounds just before Thanksgiving for the 21st Annual Mission Possible Turkey Fry, a charity event founded by country music star Tracy Lawrence aimed at feeding thousands of homeless and hungry people across the region.

The event, which has now fried more than 15,000 turkeys over its history, uses rows of turkey fryers carefully spaced across the fairgrounds to cook thousands of birds in a single day.

"We'll cook over 2,000 turkeys," Lawrence said.

The operation runs like clockwork. Each fryer can handle 25 to 30 turkeys at a time, producing roughly 60 finished turkeys every 40 minutes.

"Fill them up with oil and each one we can do about 25 or 30 turkeys at a time. So in about 40 minutes, we can have 60 turkeys done," said Barrett Hobbs, owner of the Nashville Palace, one of the event's key partners.

Once cooked, the turkeys are distributed in two ways. Some go directly to the National Rescue Mission, while others are cut in half and packed into individual box meals assembled by a separate volunteer team inside the building.

"A portion of them will go to the National Rescue Mission, but a lot of them will be halved up and put in box meals. My wife has a team of people on the other end of the building putting box meals together," Lawrence said.

Lawrence said the need for the event has only grown over the years.

"There's homeless and there's hungry people everywhere. With all the kids going hungry at any time of the year, it's pretty hard-working for me," Lawrence said.

The goal for this year's event is to feed up to 32,000 people.

For Hobbs and the hundreds of other volunteers who show up each year, the motivation is simple.

"I think it's always important to give back. It's not really much of a sacrifice to help feed as many people," Hobbs said.

Lawrence said the event reflects a personal philosophy he tries to live by.

"I don't want to be a person that takes all the time. I want to be somebody that puts just as much back into the world as I take out of it," Lawrence said.

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