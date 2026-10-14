TRAFFIC ALERT: Major I-65 shutdown coincides with TSU, Vanderbilt homecoming celebrations in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of people are expected to visit Nashville this weekend for homecoming celebrations at Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt University, but a major interstate closure could complicate travel plans.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will close Interstate 65 in both directions between the Interstate 40 and Interstate 440 interchanges starting Friday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. The interstate is scheduled to reopen Monday, Oct. 19, at 5 a.m.

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Major I-65 Shutdown Coincides With TSU, Vanderbilt Homecoming Weekend

The closure is necessary for demolition work on the Hamilton Avenue bridge, which crosses over I-65 south of downtown Nashville.

The timing has raised questions among residents and event organizers, especially with both universities hosting homecoming celebrations throughout the weekend.

Carlos Partee, CEO and co-founder of Nashville Black Market, said TSU homecoming is more than just a college celebration. It's an important tradition for the entire North Nashville community. "TSU homecoming is like a festival. It's like an anniversary; it's a holiday here," Partee said.

His organization is hosting events on Buchanan Street as part of the weekend's festivities, giving visitors opportunities to experience and support local businesses.

But Partee recognizes that getting around Nashville could be challenging with thousands of visitors expected. "You should get your Uber, get your ride shares, call your friends, get everybody on the line and figure out what your plans are going to be," he said.

Partee said he would have preferred the construction happen another weekend, given the cultural and economic significance of homecoming. "I think at the end of the day, it does suck for the bridge to be shut down or to be closed during TSU homecoming and Vanderbilt homecoming," he said.

TDOT said no weekend is perfect to close a major interstate near downtown Nashville, especially with the number of events happening throughout the city.

A department spokesperson told NewsChannel 5 that they considered traffic data and estimated event attendance before selecting the construction dates. Officials determined this weekend would have the least overall impact.

TDOT also coordinated with Tennessee State University, Vanderbilt University, Nissan Stadium and Metro Nashville partners before announcing the closure.

The department said demolition must begin as soon as possible to complete the bridge deck construction by the end of the year.

Despite his concerns about the timing, Partee understands the need for infrastructure improvements and believes the closure won't stop people from celebrating.

He said the weekend remains an opportunity to showcase Nashville's culture, connect with the community and support local businesses. In addition to the interstate shutdown, TDOT plans ramp closures at Armory Drive and Powell Avenue to help manage traffic merging onto I-440.

The Hamilton Avenue bridge will remain closed to vehicles and pedestrians throughout construction. Drivers can use Chestnut Street or Wedgewood Avenue to cross I-65.

After the weekend shutdown, drivers should expect intermittent overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. as crews construct the new bridge deck.

TDOT said overhead signs and message boards will alert motorists to the closures. TDOT HELP operators will also assist drivers navigating the area.

Motorists using Wedgewood Avenue and surrounding local roads should anticipate heavier traffic and delays. The bridge work is expected to be completed by early December, although construction remains weather-dependent.

Drivers are encouraged to leave early, consider alternate routes and allow extra travel time throughout the weekend.

For real-time traffic conditions, motorists can visit the TDOT SmartWay Map or call 511.

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