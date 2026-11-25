NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Delays are showing up on the board at Nashville International Airport, as an estimated 17 million Americans are expected to fly at some point this Thanksgiving week. BNA also warned about heavy traffic flow and asked travelers to arrive at the airport a little earlier than usual.

The high travel volume comes at a complicated time for air travel, following a nationwide FAA ground stop earlier this month that left some travelers uneasy.

Brandon Adams said the disruption nearly changed his family's plans entirely. "We almost canceled and drove," Adams said.

Ultimately, the family decided to press forward despite a two-hour delay. "We decided to go ahead and take the leap of faith, and I guess we'll see," Adams said.

Other travelers expressed relief that the FAA issues appear to be behind them. "Thankfully that whole stuff with the FAA is over now," said Kita Williams.

Cheyenne England echoed that sentiment. "Knock on wood, things have been running smoothly," England said.

While most travelers were heading home to see family, several families were using the holiday as an opportunity to travel together. The Adams family is headed to Universal Studios in Orlando. The Williams family chose to visit the competition. "We wanted to go to Disney, EPCOT, for Thanksgiving. Something different," Williams said.

Each family shared a deeply personal reason for making the trip.

For the Williams family, the decision came after losing a loved one. "Life is short, and I think it's so important to just show people that you love them — and our kids making memories right now means a lot," Williams said.

For the Englands, New York-bound for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the trip is a celebration of survival. Cheyenne England said she is a cancer survivor, and her mother also overcame cancer this year too. "Life's too short to do anything but go make memories," England said.

For the Adams family, the holiday getaway is a chance to step away from the usual routine. "We host every year, so to not have to clean and pick up — this way we just get to go and enjoy our time," Adams said.

Despite the delays and lingering anxieties about air travel, the mood at the airport remained optimistic. "I'm feeling confident everything's going to go pretty well," England said.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Chris Davis and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.