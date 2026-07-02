West Nile virus detected in Nashville mosquitoes for first time in 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials have confirmed the first detection of West Nile virus in mosquitoes in 2026, with the infected mosquito pool collected near Cass Street in North Nashville.

The detection follows elevated West Nile virus levels found in mosquito pools in 2025, which led to one confirmed human case that year.

Matthew Peters, public information officer for the Metro Public Health Department, said the agency is concentrating its response efforts in the area surrounding the detection site.

"Mosquitoes don't travel too far, so if we get a positive test in one area, everywhere around there, that's where we really want to focus our efforts," Peters explained.

Health workers have been distributing flyers to residents in the affected area with information on eliminating standing water, which is where mosquitoes breed. The Pest Management team is also revisiting the area and setting additional traps, monitoring standing water, and applying larvicide where mosquito larvae are present.

Peters said stopping the next generation of mosquitoes is the priority.

"An adult mosquito, once it has West Nile, there's not much we can do for it. The eggs it lays, we can prevent those from hatching and becoming West Nile positive ones — that's going to be a win for us," Peters said.

Where standing water cannot be drained, the department has another tool available.

"If there's water we can't drain, we will go out and put something called larvicide in there, and what that's going to do is help kill off any larvae/eggs that have been laid," Peters said.

Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of health at the Metro Public Health Department, urged the broader community to take action.

"We can all play a role in reducing the presence of mosquitoes in our community, making our outdoor areas both more pleasant and safer from mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus," Areola said.

"As our team educates those in the area where West Nile virus was found, we hope the rest of our community does what they can to protect themselves and their families from mosquitoes this summer," Areola said.

Health officials recommend the following steps to reduce mosquito populations and the risk of bites:

Remove or eliminate standing water in birdbaths, tires, backyard toys, and similar containers

Trim overgrown vegetation

Limit time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours, when mosquitoes are most active

Use a CDC-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

Wear shoes, socks, long-sleeve shirts, and pants during dusk-to-dawn hours; tuck pant legs into shoes or socks and button collars

Choose light-colored clothing made of tightly woven materials

Make sure window and door screens are in good repair

Neighbors who want a free backyard inspection to identify mosquito breeding areas can contact the MPHD Pest Management team at 615-340-5660.

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