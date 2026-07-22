What Nashville's new data center rules could mean for the proposed zoo-area project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — South Nashville residents worried about a proposed data center near the Nashville Zoo got a partial win Tuesday night, as Metro Council approved new zoning rules and a temporary permit freeze — though it remains unclear whether the changes will stop the project already in the pipeline.

Metro Council members unanimously approved zoning changes that regulate where data centers can be built, how they operate and how they're approved. The new rules include distance requirements from sensitive locations like schools, hospitals and zoos, environmental protections tied to air pollution and water usage, and a ban on the largest data centers in Davidson County.

Council members also approved several amendments that tighten the regulations even further. Those changes require emergency response and power resiliency plans, add new public notice requirements, mandate reporting on water and power usage, require annual compliance reports to be publicly disclosed, and place new limits on on-site power generation and noise.

Council members also approved a temporary pause on new data center permits through December.

District 20 Councilmember Rollin Horton championed the legislation.

"I'm very excited both that it passed unanimously as well as the out-showing of support from the community for the legislation," Horton said.

The vote came after months of pushback from neighbors of a site where DC BLOX wants to build a data center facility next to the Nashville Zoo. Hundreds of residents packed Metro Council meetings in recent weeks, with public comment stretching late into the night.

Will Thomsen lives less than half a mile from the proposed site.

"I'm worried now that I have to watch the quality of our water because of the effects that data centers have on water. I'm worried about their noise. I'm worried about the impact on my neighbors and the animals at the zoo," Thomsen said.

Concerns raised by residents included air pollution, water contamination and strain on electrical and water infrastructure.

"We've seen the staggering amounts of air pollution, water contamination strains on electrical infrastructure, water infrastructure and so many worse problems," Horton said.

Whether the new rules will apply to the DC BLOX project remains an open legal question. The company had already submitted permits before the zoning changes were approved.

"There's a complicated legal argument since they've already submitted their permits, whether they will or will not be subject to these zoning bills. And I think that's something that will be litigated either in court as well as at the Board of Zoning Appeals in the coming months," Horton said.

Zoo officials say DC BLOX officially closed on the property last week, meaning the company now owns the land and existing office buildings on the site. However, because of the newly approved moratorium, zoo leaders say demolition permits and building permits tied to the project cannot move forward until at least December 1.

Metro Council also approved on second reading Mayor Freddie O'Connell's plan to acquire the land next to the zoo for public use through eminent domain. That proposal now heads back to the Budget and Finance Committee before a final vote. If Metro acquires the property, it could stop the project altogether.

Under eminent domain, Metro would be required to compensate the property owner at fair market value. While the final amount is still unclear, the property reportedly sold last week for $23 million and was previously assessed by Davidson County at roughly $37 million.

DC BLOX's website now shows one building instead of two. The company says it is still listening to community concerns while reevaluating the project's size and scope. DC BLOX has previously said it is willing to make concessions tied to noise, lighting, emissions and water usage, and maintains the project can safely coexist with the Nashville Zoo. Zoo leadership has publicly disagreed with that assessment.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Nashville Zoo praised Metro Council's vote and thanked community members for showing up at public hearings and supporting the zoo's petition effort. Zoo leaders called the passage of the moratorium and zoning legislation "a huge win" for both the zoo and the broader Nashville community, while emphasizing that the fight is not over. The zoo said it plans to continue updating the public as efforts continue in the coming months.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to DC BLOX for comment on the council votes but has not yet received a response as of this publication.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com