Woman killed in North Nashville crash; husband who was driving has prior vehicular manslaughter conviction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman has died following a crash last Saturday in North Nashville, and her husband — the driver — has a prior vehicular manslaughter conviction stemming from a deadly DUI crash more than a decade ago.

According to police, Emily Dollarhide, 35, was a passenger in a Ford Mustang when it struck a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was making a U-turn on Ashland City Highway, near the Briley Parkway intersection. Police said her husband, Carl Dollarhide, 31, was driving and was speeding at the time of the crash.

Emily Dollarhide was not wearing a seatbelt and later died at the hospital. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The preliminary investigation shows no signs that either driver was impaired.

This is not the first time Carl Dollarhide has been involved in a deadly crash. He pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter charges after a deadly DUI crash in 2015, when he was 20 years old. That crash left a mother dead and paralyzed her young daughter.

Dollarhide was sentenced to three years in prison, eight years of probation and was ordered not to drive while on probation.

No charges have been filed following the recent crash. Police said the investigation is continuing and the results will be shared with the District Attorney's Office.

This story has details that may directly affect your safety on the road. Watch the full report from Eric Pointer to learn more about this crash, the investigation, and what it could mean for drivers in your community. Have a tip or information related to this story? Reach out directly to Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

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