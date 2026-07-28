Wrong-way driver charged with DUI, 6 others injured in I-40 crash involving a THP trooper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A wrong-way driver faces nine charges, including driving under the influence, after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 West involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper left seven people injured, including two children.

According to a preliminary THP report, 38-year-old Timoteo Trujillo-Diaz was driving a Honda CR-V the wrong way on I-40 West Saturday night. Around 10:30 p.m., he crashed the car head-on into a Buik Encore near the Stewarts Ferry Pike exit. Both vehicles were left blocking the roadway.

At the same time, a THP trooper was traveling west bound on I-40 in pursuit of another vehicle. The trooper swerved in an attempt to avoid the crash but struck the Honda and came to a stop in the grass.

Trujillo-Diaz and his passengers, 25-year-old Miran Ayala Rivas and 30-year-old Vidal De Jesus Ayala Rivas were injured in the crash.

The Trooper, the Buick’s 35-year-old driver, and two children, ages 2 and 7, were also injured.

Davidson County jail records show Trujillo-Diaz is charged with DUI, four counts of vehicular assault and four counts of reckless endangerment involving a vehicle. He is being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

According to the preliminary report, one the Honda's passengers, Miran Ayala Rivas, could face charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

A portion I-40 West was closed for about six hours before reopening around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The crash remains under investigation.