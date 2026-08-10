Tenn. high school marching band boosters treasurer indicted in $48K theft

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The former treasurer of a booster club supporting DeKalb County High School’s marching band has been indicted after investigators say she misappropriated more than $48,000 from the organization.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said Megan Mosley, former treasurer of the DeKalb County Band Boosters, was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury in August on one count of theft over $10,000 and three counts of forgery.

The investigation began after DeKalb County school officials noticed discrepancies in the booster club’s finances and reported them.

Investigators determined Mosley misappropriated at least $48,650.42 between 2021 and 2025. According to the Comptroller’s Office, $44,821.92 was transferred from the booster club’s Venmo account to Mosley’s personal bank account or to a family member.

Investigators said Mosley later repaid $10,320.08, leaving $34,501.84 unrecovered.

The investigation also found that at least $3,828.50 in band participation dues and fundraising money was diverted. That included at least $2,543.50 collected through Venmo that was never deposited into the booster club’s bank account.

Investigators also examined a band car wash that raised at least $1,300. According to the Comptroller’s Office, only $15 from the fundraiser was deposited into the booster club’s account, leaving $1,285 unaccounted for.

Mosley is also accused of submitting false financial reports to the booster club’s board that overstated how much money the organization had in its bank accounts.

Investigators identified another $74,040.97 in questionable disbursements. The Comptroller’s Office said the booster club did not keep enough receipts, invoices or other records to determine whether that money was spent for the benefit of the band program.

“Booster club officers are entrusted with funds raised by students, parents, and the community,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said. “Maintaining accurate records, properly separating financial duties, and providing meaningful oversight are essential to protecting those funds and ensuring they are used to benefit students.”

The DeKalb County Band Boosters, which supported the high school’s Fighting Tiger Marching Band, was dissolved on Dec. 18, 2025.