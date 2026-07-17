Black bears spotted in several Middle Tennessee counties as wildlife officials urge caution

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Black bears have recently been spotted in Hickman, Wilson, Sumner and Dickson counties, areas outside the animals' traditional range on the Cumberland Plateau and in East Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency report young Black bears leave their mothers each spring and early summer to establish their own territories. During that time, they may wander into unfamiliar areas.

If a bear lingers in a neighborhood, wildlife officials know it has likely found an easy food source, such as unsecured garbage, pet food or bird feeders. In Dickson County, a Black bear recently wandered into Alexandria Hampton's backyard on Sycamore Road, where it was captured on a trail camera eating bird seed from a feeder. The bear has also been spotted nearby off Pond Road.

"We never expected a bear to be in the area, so it's exciting," Hampton said.

The sighting came as a surprise to Hampton, whose backyard garden is designed to attract wildlife. "It was a very cool and magical moment because I never thought I'd see a bear on the property," she said.

Neighbors believe the bear is simply passing through in search of food.

"I feel sorry for them. I hate them not having food or going anywhere to get food. I don't want to be its food," neighbor Linda Hampton added.

Ike Hampton said he also recently spotted a Black bear near Boom Boom Que Barbeque in White House and believes bears are becoming more common across the region. "As long as they don't bother me, I won't bother it," he said.

After the bear's visit, Alexandria removed her bird feeders to avoid attracting it back. "It's still in the area, so we're still on guard and trying to be cautious and respectful of it," she said.

TWRA said Black bears do not view humans as prey. However, bears can become accustomed to people if they repeatedly find food around homes, including garbage, pet food and bird seed.

Wildlife officials recommend removing or securing attractants, keeping pets supervised outdoors and giving bears plenty of space if one is encountered.

Hampton hopes people will learn to coexist with the animals as sightings become more common in Middle Tennessee. "Having a heart that loves nature and animals makes me want to make sure it's protected and has a safe environment," she said.

TWRA encourages Tennesseans to report bear sightings through the agency’s “I Saw A Bear” reporting system. Sighting reports help wildlife biologists monitor bear movements and better understand the species’ distribution across the state.

For more information about living responsibly in bear country and reducing conflicts with bears, visit BearWise.org, a comprehensive educational resource dedicated to helping people coexist safely with Black bears.

They encourage the public to follow the Bear Wise Basics:



Never feed or approach

Secure food, garbage, and recycling

Remove bird feeders when bears are active

Never leave pet food outdoors

Clean and store grills and smokers

Alert neighbors to bear activity

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.