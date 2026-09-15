Tee off and support meals for Tennessee veterans this holiday season

DICKSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend the Middle Tennessee Veterans Coalition will host their 2nd Annual Golf Tournament. Proceeds will benefit the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 28 and their Holiday Food Basket Program which serves veterans in Dickson, HUmphreys, and Hickman counties.

"DAV Chapter 28 they do a great job, over the last two years they've served over 120 veterans. That's for Thanksgiving and for Christmas," said April Childers.

What: Middle Tennessee Veterans Coalition 2nd Annual Golf Tournament.

When: Saturday, September 19th

Where: Montgomery Bell State Park Golf Course

In addition to 18 holes and a golf cart, registration for the tournament includes breakfast and lunch, two mulligans per golfer, and prizes.

Middle Tennessee Veterans Coalition is still looking for sponsors for this weekend's event!

"Our veterans don’t stop at county lines—and neither should our support for them. Let’s bring Dickson, Hickman, and Humphreys Counties together for one mission."

Interested in playing or sponsoring the event? Watch Megan's full live interview to find out the how you can help support local veterans.You can also email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com