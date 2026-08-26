Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeDickson County

Actions

Wawa opens second store in Tennessee, announces dates for next two openings

Wawa Dickson ribbon cutting
Wawa
Wawa Dickson ribbon cutting
Posted

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wawa opened a new store in Dickson on Wednesday, marking its second location in Tennessee.

The Pennsylvania-based business also announced that its next two Tennessee stores, in Lebanon and Murfreesboro, will open on September 2 and 10 respectively.

The Dickson location grand opening included a ribbon cutting celebration with customers, officials, first responders, and community members.

The Dickson store is on TN-46, just off Interstate 40.

This follows the first store in Tennessee that opened in Clarksville in June.

Get the news you need from the station you trust.

NewsChannel 5 is growing! Watch Heather, Carrie, and Brittany at 3pm!