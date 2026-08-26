Wawa opens second store in Tennessee, announces dates for next two openings

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wawa opened a new store in Dickson on Wednesday, marking its second location in Tennessee.

The Pennsylvania-based business also announced that its next two Tennessee stores, in Lebanon and Murfreesboro, will open on September 2 and 10 respectively.

The Dickson location grand opening included a ribbon cutting celebration with customers, officials, first responders, and community members.

The Dickson store is on TN-46, just off Interstate 40.

This follows the first store in Tennessee that opened in Clarksville in June.