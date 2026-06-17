Wawa opens first Tenn. location in Clarksville this week, with 7 Middle Tenn. stores planned by Halloween

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you grew up in the Northeast, you already know. For everyone else — Clarksville is about to introduce you to Wawa.

The convenience store chain, which originated in Wawa, Pennsylvania, has developed a devoted following over several decades, and fans who scored a sneak peek at Tennessee's very first location say the hype is completely justified.

"They have everything you would ever want," said Velda Wilcox, who grew up in Virginia with a Wawa close by.

Wilcox was among a lucky group of 100 VIP guests invited to sample food and drinks ahead of the grand opening, and she was not shy about her status. "They picked me — one of the VIPs — heyyyyy," Wilcox said.

Fellow fan Andrea Hittle, who was introduced to the gas station by a friend, said the food speaks for itself. "They do wonderful food and make you feel happy and welcomed," Hittle said.

While Wawa is widely known as a gas station chain, corporate executives push back on that label. John Poplawski, Chief Real Estate Officer at Wawa, said the company's roots go back much further than the pump. "If we think about how we started in 1964, we started as a food market. We only started in the gasoline business in 1996," Poplawski said.

That food-first philosophy is clearly the big draw. When asked what the best thing she tasted was during the sneak peek, Wilcox did not hold back. "Ooh everything. I'm not going to eat for the next week. They're coming through with all the brownies, Icees, mac and cheese, subs, wraps, pizza," Wilcox said.

Hittle had a clear favorite. "And of course the hoagie — everybody loves a hoagie," Hittle said.

While Clarksville's store at 1290 Parkway Place will be Wawa's first Tennessee location, expansion is moving fast. Wawa is expected to open a total of 7 stores across Middle Tennessee before Halloween, which will be located in Murfreesboro, Lebanon, Dickson, and Nashville.

Wawa plans to expand their presence in Clarksville to three stores by 2028. Poplawski said that is just the start. "We're going to open 50 stores in Tennessee over the next 10 years," Poplawski said.

For those already converted, Hittle put it best. "It's luxury, it's a luxury gas station," Hittle said.

The Clarksville Wawa officially opens Thursday, June 18, at 8 a.m., with even more fanfare planned.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.