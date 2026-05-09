Fire at Henry, Tenn. plastics plant nearly extinguished after overnight response

A massive fire at the Sigma plastics recycling and packaging facility in Henry County is now close to being fully extinguished after crews from more than 20 agencies worked through the night to battle the blaze.

According to a Saturday update from the Henry County Emergency Management Agency, firefighters from multiple departments remained on scene overnight and into the early morning hours working to contain the fire.

Emergency officials thanked the Henry Fire Department along with assisting firefighters, state agencies, the Air National Guard, EMS crews, 911 dispatchers and county emergency management agencies for helping respond to the incident.

Officials also recognized community members and local businesses for donating supplies and supporting responders throughout the operation, including Tosh Farms and Norwood Farms.

Authorities said the site will now be turned over to an environmental cleanup company that has already begun work to control water runoff from the fire scene.

The fire prompted emergency warnings Friday, including a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents, especially those with respiratory issues.