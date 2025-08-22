‘Bubba, Come Home’: Tennessee brother pleads for missing man’s safe return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Houston County community is searching for a missing young man as family members grow increasingly worried.

Family members say 20-year-old Jerison Hankins ran into the woods after deputies came to his home for a welfare check.

His brother, Jerret Hankins, says the two have shared a close bond through difficult times.

“I’ve watched this kid put on a helmet. Been in the yard playing. Video games. We lost our parents together. We’ve been through a lot together,” Jerret said.

Right now, Jerret says he is desperate to find him.

“If he’s out there now, I believe he’s scared. I believe he doesn’t know where to turn. He thinks people are after him when really all we want to do is bring him home,” Jerret said.

Jerison was last seen Sunday near Mobley Lane in Houston County. The family says deputies came to his home for a welfare check that day.

“I know he’s not well and he goes in and out of manic states. Him being an adult, we’ve done all we can within the laws to help him,” Jerret said.

Jerret believes his brother’s mental health struggles played a role in his disappearance.

“This terrain is the back of his house. This is the last piece of evidence we have of Jerison, where his clothing was found by this pond,” he said.

Crews have searched the pond several times with help from the nonprofit Beacon Rescue.

“We’re about 99 percent sure he’s not here,” Jerret said.

More than 50 volunteers joined the search Wednesday in sweltering heat. Community members are also stepping in, bringing water, food and snacks to support the effort.

“No words to describe how I felt seeing all these people here showing up. This community is great. We’re all a big family,” Jerret said.

Jerret says he has spent countless hours and sleepless nights walking the ridges, searching for his little brother, and he will not stop until Jerison comes home.

“Bubba, come home man. We miss you. We’re here to help you. We’re not mad at you. Hope you get the help you need,” Jerret said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for Jerison’s safe return.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Jerison is described as 6-foot-4, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.