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Humphreys County Sheriff named Tennessee Sheriff of the Year

Chris Davis
Tennessee Sheriff's Association
Chris Davis
Posted

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis was named Tennessee Sheriff of the Year by the Tennessee Sheriff's Association.

Davis has been the Humphrey's County Sheriff since his election in August 2006.

The award recognizes his leadership, professionalism, community service, and commitment to the citizens of Tennessee.

Davis was named Tennesseean of the Year for 2025 by the Tennesseean for his steady and compassionate leadership through crises, including the October 2025 explosion at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant.

NewsChannel 5 spoke with Davis in 2025, two months after the deadly AES plant explosion, about the emotional toll of the response and how the tragedy affected him and his community.

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