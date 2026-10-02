Judge denies AES motion to dismiss in wrongful death lawsuits filed after Humphreys County explosion

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A judge denied Accurate Energetic Systems' (AES) motion to dismiss wrongful death lawsuits filed by families of the 16 people killed in the Humphreys County explosion, allowing the case to move forward.

An attorney for the families called the ruling a step forward for them while they are fighting for transparency, accountability, and an assurance the incident never happens again.

The explosion at AES occurred on October 10. Several families filed wrongful death lawsuits in the aftermath.

Inside the courtroom, both sides shared their arguments before the ruling.

The deposition of AES's corporate representative, John Sonday, is set for Friday.

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