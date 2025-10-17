Attorney for victims’ families explains lawsuit against Tenn. plant owner after deadly explosion

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — One week after a devastating explosion killed 16 people at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant near Bucksnort, Tennessee, families of victims are taking legal action against the company, claiming it failed to adequately protect their loved ones.

The explosion occurred on October 10 at the facility in Humphreys and Hickman counties, forever changing the local communities. While investigators continue their work, attorney Lee Coleman has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the 9-year-old child of Jeremy Moore, one of the victims killed in the blast.

The lawsuit seeks $3 million in compensatory damages and $9 million in punitive damages from AAC Investments LLC, the parent company of Accurate Energetic Systems. "There's a requirement that if they're going to have people working there, they have to make it a safe place. And this factory blew up," Coleman said.

Coleman said his firm now represents two families and is investigating additional cases. He identified approximately eight other potential companies that could be included in future legal action as more evidence becomes available. "We have come up with about 8 names of other potential companies, we will be looking into all of those," Coleman said.

The investigation into the explosion remains ongoing, with Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis warning that the process will take considerable time. "We can't tell you right now. We just don't how long this is going to take," Davis said Wednesday. "It wouldn't surprise me at all if we're not standing right back here in two months."

Coleman acknowledged the lengthy timeline ahead but emphasized the importance of thoroughness over speed. "In my opinion, we can't and should not try to push law enforcement to go any faster. We want the right answers, not the quickest answers," Coleman said.

AES responds

Representatives for AES declined to comment on the pending litigation but provided a statement about the explosion. The company said it is "committed to learning what caused this unprecedented tragedy" and has always been dedicated to the "highest safety standards."

In their statement, AES described the 16 employees killed as "our family, our friends, our neighbors" and said the tragedy is "impossible to comprehend." The company noted its 45-year commitment to safety standards and regular reviews by state and federal regulators.

"Our dedication to the highest safety standards has been our constant priority for 45 years at our facilities and in our community," the statement read.

The company thanked various organizations for their support, including Compassion Church in Waverly, McEwen Church of Christ, World Central Kitchen, Red Cross, Salvation Army, and the Tennessee Disaster Mental Health Strike Team.

AES said it is assisting investigators "in every way possible" and will continue working with local, state and federal agencies to provide updates as they become available.

