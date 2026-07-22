Lawrence Co. leaders to vote on one-year data center moratorium

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawrence County is adding to the list of counties and cities in Middle Tennessee weighing limits on data centers. Next week county leaders will vote on a one-year data center moratorium resolution. If approved, it would also create a Data Center and Land Use Study Committee.

Shane Eaton is one of the County Commissioners to sponsor the resolution. He said this is all about listening to the concerns of people in Lawrence County.

"Some of the biggest issues that I've heard from citizens is these facilities can affect their property values a lot, and they don't want that next to them. Plus, they are worried about their utility rates. I think it is our job as county government to try to understand all the possible impacts before these projects happen. The citizens want transparency, and I think we need to be as transparent as possible," Eaton said.

According to the resolution, the committee will be tasked with looking into zoning regulations, other land use planning tools, and where industry should go in the county. The members will also research the impacts data centers have on local resources like water, the grid, and first responders. The county does not have county-wide zoning.

Part of the resolution reads:

"Whereas, Lawrence County presently has not adopted countywide zoning regulations, building codes, or other comprehensive land use regulations specifically addressing the location, construction, operation, or impacts of such facilities...



Whereas, Lawrence County has reached a point where it should evaluate whether its historic lack of zoning and development regulations remains appropriate, particularly with respect to large-scale industrial development."

"Maybe we need to look at zoning for industry and stuff like that. Not necessarily blanket zoning for the entire county, I don't want to tell people what they can do on their property, I don't want nothing like that, but I do what to protect their property," Eaton said.

The committee will also look into impacts on public infrastructure like roads and the environment. Eaton also thinks it's important to hear from those on both sides of the data center debate. That way, leaders can make the most informed decision on the path forward.

"I really want to make sure we are studying it, and we're putting it in the right place. It's not that we are trying to stop progress, that's not the goal, the goal is to make progress work and fit our county. That's what I make sure we are doing right, and we're making sure we are not putting a data center in a neighborhood or next to a farm or stuff like that," said Eaton.

If the resolution passes, the committee would present their findings to county leaders before the pause expires. The moratorium would impact county land. The next County Commission meeting is set for July 28.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com