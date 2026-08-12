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Man on TBI Most Wanted list captured in Georgia

Kenneth Dion Spruill.png
TBI
Kenneth Dion Spruill
Kenneth Dion Spruill.png
Posted

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WTVF) — A man on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Most Wanted list was located in Fulton County, Georgia, the TBI announced Wednesday.

Kenneth Dion Spruill was added to the Most Wanted list in July as the TBI and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office listed him as wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Robbery, and Theft of Property.

Spruill was captured in Georgia and is now in custody.

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