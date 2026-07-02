Two plane crashes in three days under investigation in Tenn.

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two small plane crashes in Macon County over the past three days are now under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The latest crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday along Austin Road, where a small plane came down in trees in a field.

People working in a nearby barn told NewsChannel 5 the aircraft appeared to lose power before the pilot deployed the plane's emergency parachute, helping bring it down more safely.

The two people on board were not injured.

The crash comes just two days after another small plane went down in Macon Co.

That crash involved three people on board the aircraft. Officials said none of the occupants suffered serious injuries.

The cause of both crashes remains under investigation.

The NTSB will investigate each incident to determine what led to the crashes.