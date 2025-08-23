City council suspends manager after arrest on stalking, theft and burglary charges

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city manager of Lewisburg was arrested after being investigated by the TBI for stalking and theft allegations.

Friday night, the city of Lewisburg called a special meeting to address the employment of Roy “Bam” Haislip.

After a long meeting, the council decided to suspend Haislip for one month without pay. They plan to use those funds to perform an outside investigation during that month.

This comes after a May investigation by the TBI found Haislip repeatedly contacted a city employee despite being asked to stop and allegedly broke into their home and took some of their things. He was arrested and charged with burglary, theft and stalking.

Haislip spoke at the meeting, saying the allegations are just that — allegations — and that he’s led the city with fairness thus far.

While many in attendance came to support him, saying there has not been a conviction yet, others argued he should have to face more consequences.

Moving forward, the city council will have to call a special meeting to hire an interim city manager and hire a law firm to conduct the outside investigation.

