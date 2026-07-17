Downtown Lewisburg storefront improvements aim to boost businesses, revitalize square

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least eight buildings in downtown Lewisburg have received or are in the process of receiving storefront improvements through the Downtown Improvement Grant program, an effort aimed at revitalizing the historic square and supporting local businesses.

The grants help property owners pay for projects such as new awnings, brick repairs, signage, roof repairs and other exterior improvements. City leaders encouraged downtown business owners and property owners to apply, hoping the upgrades would enhance both the appearance of the district and its economic vitality.

Kourtney Gaylor, owner of Wild Roots Boutique, said the program provides meaningful support for small businesses. "As a small business there are times where you struggle, so to have a grant like this is such an amazing opportunity. A lot of locals don't realize how much it impacts us business owners," Gaylor explained.

Gaylor rents her storefront and said the building owner invested significantly in the property before she moved in. She is encouraged to see neighboring buildings receiving similar improvements. "That doesn't just help the community by seeing everything so nice and squeaky clean, it also helps our business here," she said.

Downtown Lewisburg is home to a growing mix of locally owned businesses. "There are clothing stores, there's little bakeries, food places, coffee shops," Gaylor said.

When she opened Wild Roots Boutique, Gaylor wanted to create a peaceful, welcoming space for customers. She hopes the ongoing revitalization of downtown gives visitors that same feeling throughout the square. "It's awesome to see the town come alive a little bit," she said.

The improvements will be on display Friday during Fun Fridays, hosted by the Young Professionals of Marshall County, where families and visitors can experience downtown Lewisburg and its growing business district.

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