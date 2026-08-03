Tenn. man convicted of killing 3 family members; prosecutors seek death penalty

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, a Maury County jury found Nathanial Pipken guilty of killing three members of his family and attempting to kill a fourth during a 2021 shooting.

Pipken was convicted of three counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to 22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper.

Pipken killed his mother, brother and 11-year-old sister on Oct. 1, 2021. He also attempted to kill his stepfather.

Deputies were called shortly before 6 a.m. that day to a home off Double Branch Road. Investigators said a family member escaped through a window and ran to a neighboring home to call 911 after the shooting began.

Authorities said Pipken fled in a silver Ford Mustang. Monteagle police spotted the vehicle about three hours later, more than 100 miles from the crime scene, and officers and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers took him into custody.

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said at the time that Pipken was wearing ballistic body armor and had multiple weapons inside the car.

The sentencing phase began at 9 a.m. Monday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.