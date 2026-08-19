Texas truck driver killed after crossing I-65 median, hitting 3 semis in Maury Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A truck driver from Texas was killed after his semi crossed the median on Interstate 65 and struck three other commercial vehicles Tuesday afternoon, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:24 p.m. near mile marker 50 in Maury County.

THP said the Texas driver was traveling north on I-65 when his semi crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes. It then struck three commercial vehicles traveling south. The collision sparked a fire that engulfed all four trucks.

The Texas driver died in the crash.

A driver from Minnesota and a driver from Florida were injured. A third southbound driver, from Alabama, was not injured, according to the preliminary report.

No charges are listed for any of the drivers in the preliminary report.

The report does not say why the northbound truck crossed the median or provide details about the severity of the surviving drivers' injuries.