A Clarksville staple, Chi-Town Dogs on Riverside Drive, is coming back after nearly five years

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chi-Town Dogs in Clarksville is preparing to reopen their restaurant after it sat empty for nearly 5 years.

Dan Johnson and his wife Donna founded the business in the 1990s, bringing Chicago-style hot dogs Dan grew up loving down to the Midsouth. The restaurant built a loyal following over nearly three decades before closing in 2021 after Donna died of cancer. "Donna and I were partners in everything," Dan Johnson said.

After her death, Dan shut the doors, put the building up for sale, and stepped away. "I locked myself in the house for a few years — she pulled me out," Dan Johnson said.

The person who pulled him out was Elizabeth Self, a longtime friend and neighbor. Self said she showed Dan all the comments from people who missed the restaurant. "The comments that people was just pouring in about how much they missed it — and I said, 'We need to do this,'" Self said.

Now Dan and Elizabeth are working together to reopen Chi-Town Dogs, restoring the space down to its signature banner: "God Bless Your Hot Dog Lovin Hearts!"

The restaurant is known for its pure beef hot dogs served Chicago-style. "It's a pure beef, no fillers. None of the garbage that your average store hot dog is going to get you," Dan Johnson said.

Despite being a little hidden by other businesses right along Riverside Drive, the spot became a destination through word of mouth. "It just kind of took off — people started hearing about it, talking to each other," Dan Johnson said.

Years of sitting empty took a toll on the building, and the pair along with Elizabeth's son Chris have been putting in significant work to get it ready — installing new lights, adding refrigerators, and rearranging the space. "[Elizabeth] will be running the two windows — I'll be over here making food," Dan Johnson said.

For Self, the reopening carries a deeper meaning. "We can have Donna's legacy live on," Self said.

Dan and Elizabeth have not yet set an official reopening date, but say they are working to start serving customers as soon as possible. Ideally, they're shooting for the end of June. They plan to be open for lunch Wednesday through Saturday.

We will let you know as soon as they announce a grand re-opening date.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.